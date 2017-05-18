Naas' O'Rourke and Yates unbeaten as GUI retain Carey Challenge Trophy

A team representing the GUI retained the Governor Hugh L Carey Challenge Cup at Galway Bay this afternoon (Thursday May 18) when the sides finised with six points apeice,

The GUI, as holders, retain the cup.

Star of the GUI side were Naas pair, Conor O’Rourke and Jonathan Yates, who both collected maximum points in the singles, fourball and foursomes.

Full results:

Thursday May 18 Singles (GUI names first)

Alex Gleeson lost to Darin Goldstein 4&3; Mark Power lost to Ethan Ng 2&1; Conor O'Rourke beat Brian Komline 3&2; Kevin Le Blanc lost to Trevor Randolph 1H; Jonathan Yates beat Tyler Cline 3&2; Colm Campbell beat Stewart Hagestad 4&3

Wednesday May 17: Foursomes (GUI names first)

Conor O'Rourke & Jonathan Yates beat Brian Komline & Trevor Randolph 2&1; Alex Gleeson & Kevin Le Blanc lost to Stewart Hagestad & Darin Goldstein 2H; Colm Campbell & Mark Power lost to Tyler Cline & Ethan Ng 3&2

Fourballs (GUI names first)

Alex Gleeson & Kevin le Blanc lost to Brian Komline & Tyler Cline 1H; Colm Campbell & Mark Power beat Stewart Hagestad & Ethan Ng 3&2; Conor O'Rourke & Jonathan Yates beat Trevor Randolph & Darin Goldstein 5&4.

A magnificent display from the home side and in particular for the inform Conor O’Rourke and Jonathan Yates.