Kildare club golfers on Ireland team for Kings Cup

Top amateur golfers from the USA and Ireland will converge on Lough Erne in Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh from May 22-25 for the final of the 2017 Kings Cup and amongst them, representing Ireland with be Craddockstown pair Niall Clince and William O'Brien; along with Dunmurry golfers Darren Carey and Paul Sweeney.

The competition will see the best players from both sides of the Atlantic battle it out for one of the most prestigious trophies in amateur golf.

Billed as the amateur Ryder Cup, The International King's Cup Match Play Event is played in honour of golf’s greatest ambassador, Arnold Palmer.

Four regional qualifiers were staged across the entire country in a bid to find the best Ireland team to take on the USA in a three day 54 Hole Matchplay Tournament.

The event, structured like the Ryder Cup, was created in 2016 when the United States Golf Challenge, the largest pairs better ball tournament brought their leading 8 pairs -16-man amateur team across to Northern Ireland to compete against Ireland in the first ever International Kings Cup.

In all there are eight categories in the competition with the Craddockstown Golfers representing Ireland in the Senior Category A Section and the Dunmurry lads in the Open Championship Section.

So all roads lead to Lough Erne in late May and we wish all four golfers the very best of luck.