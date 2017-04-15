Huge turn out at Development Squads Scramble

In excess of 50 teams turned out for the Annual Kildare GAA Development Squad Golf Scramble at Carddockstown yesterday, Good Friday, where as usual the scoring was exceptional.

Top team at the end of the day, came from the St Laurence’s Club and led by Colm O’Toole; James O’Brien squad were runners-up with Michael Conneff Eadestown’s fourball coming in third.

The orgainers, under Declan O’Toole, thank all sponsors, clubs and individuals who helped to make the outing another outstanding success.

Full results:

4 Ball K Club & tickets for Punchestown, Colm O’Toole (St Laurences GAA)

4 Ball Palmerstown House & tickets for Punchestown, James O’Brien.

 4 Ball Carton House & tickets for Punchestown, Michael Conneff, Eadestown GAA.

 4 BALL City West, Simon Murphy (Ballymore GAA).

 4 BALL Moyvalley, Carbury Gaa Golf Society

 4 BALL Killeen, Greg Morris.

 4 BALL Tulfarris, Anthony Lynch (Rathangan GAA)

4 BALL Portarlington, Niall McGovern (Raheens GAA)

 4 BallL Royal Curragh, Dougie Houlihan.

4 Ball Dunmurry Springs, Brian O’Shaughnessy (ÉÓCC)

 4 Ball Athy & 4 dinners – Robbie Reilly.

 4 Ball Newbridge Austin Bergin (Naas GAA)

 4 Ball Knockanally, Declan Jacob

 4 Ball Millicennt Cha Delmer (Raheens GAA)

 4 Ball Craddockstown, James Devane

 4 Ball Craddockstown, Alan Browne.

 4 Ball Craddockstown, Fran Kenny (Kilcullen GAA)

 4 Kildare Tops Brian Dempsey (Sarsfields GAA).

Nearest to pin prizes: Michael Moran (Cumann na mBunscoil); Greg Morris (Club Kildare); Jack Dempsey, Pat White.

Longest Drive, Shaun Fahey (8th) and Pat White (18th).