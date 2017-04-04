Curragh initiative to get more ladies into golf

The Ladies 'Get into Golf' programme will be launched at an Information evening in the Royal Curragh Golf Club on Tuesday, April 11, 7.30pm while the programme proper starts on Tuesday, April 25.

This programme is aimed at encouraging beginners who are looking to learn the basics of golf or support people who are returning to golf after a long period away from the sport. It is an 8 week self-financing programme and the focus is on golf participation in a fun environment where participants get a feel for golf.

The programme is a combination of lessons with Royal Curragh professional, Gerry Burke, to help integrate the participants into the Golf Club.

The aim of the programme is not only to support golf clubs in recruiting new female members and in turn increase their membership and revenue but also to make golf more accessible to a wider audience; the eight week programme costs €60 and any participant who wishes to join the Royal Curragh after completion will be offered membership with regular playing opportunities for the remainder of 2017 for €150. However they will not have a handicap and therefore will be ineligible to play in club competitions. The programme is limited to 30 participants.

Siobhan Bergin is the programme coordinator, can be contacted at 087 6964399 or siobhanbergin1@gmail.com.