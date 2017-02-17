Perfecting the art of pitching with Naas pro Gavin Lunny

Pitching is a part of the game that often separates good rounds from great rounds!

The art of pitching the ball well is something that every golfer should work on.

A pitch shot is a shot that is less than a full swing and should stop close to where it lands. This shot is played with any and all of your wedge clubs.

A simple but important part of pitching technique is to allow your arms to swing around your body on the way through, rather than down the line or toward the target, notice how this golfer is swinging inside the target line and how the face is kept pointing towards the sky.

This ensures that loft is kept on the club through impact and also ensures correct use of the bounce angle!

Gavin Lunny, Golf Professional attached to Naas GC can be contacted at gavinlunny@gmail.com