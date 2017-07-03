Monasterevan's Claire Melia new Ireland basketball captain

Monasterevan's Claire Melia has been named as the new Ireland U18 Basketball captain by Women's Head Coach, Tommy Mahony, for the upcoming FIBA Under 18 Women's European Championship Division B that takes place in Dublin this August.

Claire, who plays for Portlaoise Panthers, and attended school in Ardscoil Rath Iomgháin, Rathangan, said “it is great to be announced as captain; it won't change anything with me though, hopefully we can continue to play as a team and win games this August.

Meanwhile, Courtyard Liffey Celtic's star, Sorcha Tiernan and Rachel Huijsdens of DCU Mercy, were unveiled as vice captains.