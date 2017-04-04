In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

After a one point defeat in Salthill, Kildare head to Croke Park on Sunday to take on Galway again, report, reaction, analysis and comment.

A trip to the seaside but not a sight of a bucket and space (Tommy Callaghan).

Tobin strikes late as Kildare minor hurlers capture Leinster Hurling League.

Ballymore capture Dowling Cup, Sarsfiels win Senior A final

SHL Naas have too much fire power for EECC while Celbridge come good to defeat Clane.

Camogie Lilies book a semi final spot.

Late rally sees Kildare Minor Ladies advance to provincial final; seniors go down once again plus a round-up for fixtures and results from the Ladies Leagues.

Moorefield and Milltown Awards presentation.

The Oval Office: Tremendous victory for Leinster (Dermot O’Mahoney); Late second half errors prove costly for Naas.

RacingAffairs: Can we bag another Aintree National? (Robert Catterson).

Golf: Royal Curragh initiative to get more ladies playing golf.

The Golf Doctor’s weekly tip (Gavin Lunny).

Volleyball: Naas Cobras take Division 1 title.

Boxing: Gold and silver for Ballymore Hollywood Boxing Club.

KDFL up and runnning as Monread hit the ground running while Kildare Town and Woodstock share the points, plus all the results, fixtures and Noticeboard.