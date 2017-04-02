Courtyard Liffey Celtics triumph in Super League final

COURTYARD Liffey Celtics, Leixlip, dared to dream on Saturday evening (April 1) in Letterkenny IT, Co. Donegal as they faced their nemesis Ambassador UCC Glanmire in the Women’s Super League play-off final.

Following a rollercoaster of a season between the two teams – with one win each in the Super League, it was all about Liffey Celtics as they drove into a lead midway through the first quarter and did not let it go.

Sorcha Tiernan and Anna Pupin were the stand out stars for the Kildare side who were without the services of their taliswoman, Emma O’Connor, who suffered an injury in their semi-final against DCU Mercy last weekend.

And, despite the best efforts of Grainne Dwyer and Casey Grace of Glanmire, it just wasn’t to be, as cheers rang around the arena as the final buzzer sounded on a 54-64 point win for Liffey Celtics.