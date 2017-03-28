In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Gritty Lilies rejoin the elite … report, reaction and comment as Kildare gain promotion to AFL Division 1.

A Mammys’ Day to remember, and, eh, a spot in Divison 1.

A stunning comeback by hurlers as League campaign comes to an end … report, reaction and comment.

Senior League gets under way, repororts, results and fixtures as Larries shock Sarsfields; Raheens hold Naas; Moorefield defeat Leixlip; Athy defeat Carbury, and much more.

Naas CBS excel at All Ireland Schools Cross country.

Newbridge College equestrian team take All Ireland honours.

Golf Picture Special at Millicent captains’ drive-in; plus all the results from the Fairways.

The Golf Doctor: Gavin Lunny’s weekly top.

RacingAffairs: Robert Catterson looks ahead to the Irish Grand Natinal and the effect it will have on the trainer’s title.

Picturer Special as Naas Racecourse host the official launch of the Flat season.

Soccer: Kildare & District Football League kicks-off this weekend; all the fixtures and Noticeboard.

Maynooth Stingrays going from strength to strength.

Sheehy Motors Leinster Leader Monthly Sports Award.

Volleyball, mixed results for Panthers, Pumas and Wildcats.

Rugby: Naas slip; good wins for Barnhall and Leinster (Dermot O’Mahoney).

Ladies GAA: late goals dash hopes; U14s go down by five; U16s win with ease.