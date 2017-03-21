In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Showdown in Conleth’s Park as Kildare are within 70 minutes of promotion.

Feely excels, Slattery excites, report, comment and after match reaction following Kildare’s win over Down.

Chuck is gone but Lilies beginning to Rock ‘n’ Roll (Tommy Callaghan)

Ladies set for drop as camogie girls go under to Cork

Carbury capture Aldridge Cup as Monasterevin take home the Keogh Cup

Minor hurlers advance despite loss.

A win may not be enough for Joe Quaid’s lads against London.

Revamped SFL under way on Saturday, fixtures, rules and regulations.

Boxing: Naas boxer Airijus goes golden in Poland

Ladies: Naas come out tops as Ellistown fight hard

Monumental victory for Ireland (Dermot O’Mahoney)

Draw not enough for Newbridge RFC

Joe Moran Festival 2017 in Naas

Golf, results and fixtures and tip from the Golf Doctor.

Picture Specials from captains’ drive-ins at Royal Curragh and Palmerstown

Newbridge Dogs: Favourite tag goes to Forest Melanie

RacingAffiars; Yorkhill and Jesse are crowned King and Queen of Cheltenham (Robert Catterson).

Major growth as KDFL prepares for another packed and busy season