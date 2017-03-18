Homecoming parade in Moone this Sunday for Kildare's Gold Cup winner

There will be a welcome home parade of honour through Moone village this Sunday evening for Kildare trainer Jessica Harrington and her three Cheltenham festival winners.

Gold Cup winner Sizing John will lead the parade, along with Rock The World and Supasundae.

Also in attendance will be Harrington's daughters Emma and Kate, and jockey Robbie Power, who rode all three horses.

The parade will take place on Sunday, March 19, at 6pm.



Jessica’s three 2017 festival winners brings her tally to 11 festival winners in total. She is the winning-most female trainer in the Cheltenham festival history.

Brian Kavanagh, CEO of Horse Racing Ireland, said: "The Harrington team are one of the most popular in Irish racing and for Jessie and her staff to win the Gold Cup with her first runner, perfectly ridden by Robbie Power, is something to really celebrate."