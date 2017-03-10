Anyone for cricket?

North Kildare Cricket Club has started an initiative to bring “fun-sized” cricket to primary school children in the local area. A number of schools have accepted free cricket coaching. Cricket Ireland qualified coaches play simple and fun games in the schools to help children understand the game of cricket, culminating in a blitz day at the club. The aim is to develop a love for the game – a love that will last a lifetime!

Cricket allows children not just to develop individual physical skills, required for batting, bowling and fielding, but also life skills such as being a team player, leadership, hospitality and inclusion. North Kildare CC is the only club in County Kildare with junior teams and has a number of u-18 players who represent Leinster in national and international matches.

North Kildare CC is developing into the first fully inclusive cricket club in Ireland, by providing adaptive cricket sessions (for those who need a little extra time to get used to new things, people and places) and table cricket (indoor for disabled and non-disabled) on Friday evenings throughout the summer from June 2 2017. For more information on this please contact Naomi at naomi.scotthayward@gmail.com.

North Kildare will be holding a free Kids’s Open Day on Tuesday, April 4 at 6.30pm at The Maws, North Kildare. Girls and boys of all abilities, aged 5 and over are very welcome. There will be plenty of games to give the children a taste of cricket, a balloon raffle and early bird registration. Why not give it go?

This is part of the start to the season for the Kildare club, which now has a growing youth structure, 4 established men’s teams in the Leinster league, 2 women’s teams and a Taverners team as well as the club entering a team in the inaugural season of the Development League in the LCU.

For more information contact our club secretary Jennifer on her email at Jennifer.lowry@outlook.com or our Director of Women’s and Junior Cricket Bernard on his email at benmara@gmail.com.