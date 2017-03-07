Curragh Naas Orienteering Club heading to Scarr mountain

Curragh Naas Orienteering Club is organising the third Leinster League 2017 event this Sunday March 12.

The location is Scarr mountain accessed from the Military road between the Sally Gap and Laragh County Wicklow.

The event car parking will be along forest roads signposted at the entrance.

Kevin O'Boyle has planned seven courses to suit all age groups and abilities.

Starts between 11am to 1pm.

All are welcome.