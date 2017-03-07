In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Big win over Fermanagh sends Kildare to top of the table. Report, reaction, comment, tables.

The Braveheart mentality is seeping its way through (Tommy Callaghan)

Crossbar denies hurlers against Antrim.

Naas CBS battle to historic Leinster title.

Kildarer U21s fall by the wayside.

Stag weekend no barrier as Raheens ‘Power’ to European Cup final win.

Congress: It’s the way the GAA does business (Tommy Callaghan).

Healthy increase in finances as Club Kildare launch Pride In Kildare Race.

Picture Specials: Mini Moores honour their future stars. Kill GAA Ladies Table Quiz.

The Oval Office: Rain forces matches off (Dermot O’Mahoney).

Rugby: Newbridge collapse after mighty start.

Newbridge College power their way into Junior cup semi final.

RacingAffairs: The 2017 Cheltenham Countdown, a look at Tuesday and Wednesday. (Robert Catterson).

Schools basketball: All Ireland success for Cross & Passion but Pipers Hill just pipped.

Soccer: Newbridge Town U14s’ Trip of a Lifetime.

Suncroft AFC, league winners at first time of asking