Naas native new CEO of Paralympics Ireland

Naas native, Miriam Malone, has been appointed the new Chief Executive Officer of Paralympics Ireland. Miriam joins the organisation after eleven years with the FAI where she was Business Partnerships Director, and a member of the management team of the association. Prior to that Miriam headed up Kilkenny Local Sports Partnership, and also worked for Special Olympics in a development role.

Commenting on the news Ms Malone said; “I am honoured to take on the role of CEO for Par-alympics Ireland, I look forward to repaying the trust shown to me by the board recruitment and selection committee.

"I believe that Paralympics Ireland is an important part of the Irish sporting landscape. I know that with Liam Harbison at the helm for the last number of years it has grown greatly, and had a very successful Paralympics Games in London and Rio. One of the challenges for me and all the staff will be to maintain that trajectory of growth, progression and recognition for the athletes".