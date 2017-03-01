Round 2 of Rallycross this Sunday at Mondello

The Parts for Cars Irish Rallycross Championship continues to build as round two of the 2017 calendar gets set for the off at Mondello Park this Sunday, March 5th.

The Mondello Park Sports Club will once again take charge of this weekend's event which will see the circuit run anti clockwise for the second meeting in a row. The new track layout was used for the first time in early February and proved so popular that it is back again this weekend

The championship's opening round was won by Derek Tohill with his Fiesta Supercar coming home ahead of a quality field in the Superfinal. This time around Tohill will have even tougher opposition with an increased entry in both the four wheel drive Supercar and two wheel drive Modified classes. Returning to the top division will be Paul Pascoe with his Subaru and Thomas O'Rafferty's Fiesta. A strong addition to the Modified entry will be Ian O'Connell who will make his seasonal debut driving his Lotus Exige.

Strong entries have been received for the new Production class as well as the Rallycar division and these two championships should provide plenty of entertainment. The remainder of the heats will be contested by the one-make Fiesta class, Junior Rallycross and the spectacular RX Buggies.

The first of three runs of heats, which will decide the grids for the finals, get underway on Sunday morning at 10:15, with the finals set to begin at 15:30.

Admission to Round 2 of the 'Parts for Cars' Irish Rallycross Championship can be booked on-line at ww.mondellopark.ie for the reduced price of just €12:50, compared to €15.00 on the day. Accompanied under sixteen's are admitted free.

