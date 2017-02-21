In this week’s Leinster Leader Sport

Injury forces Sean Hurley to bow out.

Joe Quaid insists hurling win ‘No flash in the pan’ while lashes out at ‘bullshit chit-chat’

Report, reaction and comment.

Congress 2017: Nothing simple about this majority (Tommy Callaghan).

As Aldridge, Keogh and Dowling Cup get under way we have reports, results and fixtures from the opening rounds.

Lilies face stiff task despite Derry’s disappointing start (Tommy Callaghan)

Kildare minors outclassed in Leinster League.

Ladies fight for survival following latest defeat.

Late, late goals deprive camogie girls in opening league game.

Two page picture special as Round Towers celebrate a great season.

Rugby: Losing bonus point pushes Naas into second spot in AIL but second XV crash out of Towns Cup after extra time.

North Kildare advance to quarter-finals (Dermot O’Mahoney)

Fast and skillful Newbridge advance in Towns Plate

Rugby: Trevor Brennan’s son to line out for France.

Golf: Athy's Diane’s hole in one, on the double.

The Golf Doctor: creating the right putting stroke (Gavin Lunny).

Newbridge dogs: Mary continues her winning streak.

Racing Affairs: Is the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle a springboard to Gold Cup success asks Robert Catterson.

Boxing: Dervla crowned national boxing champion.