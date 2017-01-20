VIDEO: Kildare man Pa Monahan comes second in the Dubai Wheelchair Marathon this morning
Great effort by Caragh athlete
Patrick Monahan, pictured after the Dublin City Marathon
Kildare man, Pa Monaghan, opened his season in style this morning (Friday January 20) when finishing second in the Dubai Wheelchair Marathon.
The Caragh native had a ding dong battle with Rafa Betello of Spain before giving way just yards from the finishing line.
It was a brilliant start for Monahan in this his first outing of 2017 in what promises to be a hectic season ahead.
Short clip of this mornings race with @PaMonahan1986 and Rafa #DubaiMarathon pic.twitter.com/CdZzWS7sju— Paul (@PaulMoseley3) January 20, 2017
Second to @rafabotello79 in the #DubaiMarathon , exciting finish with a time of 1hr 31 mins 32 secs https://t.co/b1pext8Nty— Patrick Monahan (@PaMonahan1986) January 20, 2017
