VIDEO: Kildare man Pa Monahan comes second in the Dubai Wheelchair Marathon this morning

Great effort by Caragh athlete

Patrick Monahan, pictured after the Dublin City Marathon

Kildare man, Pa Monaghan, opened his season in style this morning (Friday January 20) when finishing second in the Dubai Wheelchair Marathon.

The Caragh native had a ding dong battle with Rafa Betello of Spain before giving way just yards from the finishing line.

It was a brilliant start for Monahan in this his first outing of 2017 in what promises to be a hectic season ahead.