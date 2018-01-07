Big task as Lilies take on The Cats

Kildare hurlers travel to Freshford this afternoon to take on the might of Kilkenny in Round 2 of the Bord na Móna Walsh Cup, a game that throws in at 2 pm.

It is a mammoth task for Joe Quaid’s squad but one that Quaid, and more importanly, his players are eagerly looking forward.

“Since the draw was made” Quaid said, he could feel the buzz at training; it’s not every day that Kildare hurlers get the opportunity to line up against a team of the calibre of Kilkenny and we are all really looking for ward to it.”

Kildare lost their opening game, against Laois, by some ten points; while Kilkenny then gave Laois a fair beating in mid-week so the task facing The Lilywhites is immense, but today is all about enjoying the experience; and hopefully learning from lining out against one of the top counties in hurling.

Kildare line out as following:

Paul Dermody –Éire Óg Corrachoill; Dylan Brereton – Coill Dubh, John Doran – Leixlip, Paul Sullivan – Naas; Eanna O’Neill – Coill Dubh, Mark Moloney – Celbridge, Mark Grace – Coill Dubh; Paul Divilly – Confey, Brian Byrne – Naas; Chris Bonus – Clane, James Burke – Naas; Kevin Whelan – Naas; Jack Sheridan – Naa, Martin Fitzgerald – Ardclough, Shane Ryan – Clane.