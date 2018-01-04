Lilies take a bashing from Louth

Louth scored a comprehensive, and much desereved win (2-11 to 0-9) over Kildare at Manguard Plus Kildare GAA Centre of Excellence in Hawkfield last night (Wednesday January 3) in the Bord na Móna O'Byrne Cup.

The result means Kildare must defeat Longford in Pearse Park on Sunday by some ten or eleven points if they are to progress to the semi final.

Two goals from corner forward Tadhg McEneaney in the 7 and 12 minute set up the visitors and while Kildare did reduce the deficit to four before the break, Louth went in leading 2-6 to 0-7 at the interval.

The second half saw Kildare take all of 30 minutes to score their opening point of the second half as Louth ran out comfortably winners on a final score of Louth 2-11 Kildare 0-9

Scorers: Kildare, Neil Flynn 0-3, Brian McLoughlin 0-2 (2 frees); Luke Flynn 0-1, Johnny Byrne 0-1, Chris Healy 0-1, Kevin Flynn 0-1.

Louth, Tadhg McEneaney 2-0, Andy McDonnell 0-2, James Butler 0-2 (2 frees), Tommy Durnin 0-2 (1 free), Bevan Duffy 0-1, Gerard McSorley 0-1, Ronan Holcroft 0-1, William woods 0-1, Niall Conlon 0-1.

KILDARE: Aaron O'Neill (Carbury); Mikey Kelly (Round Towers), Peter Kelly (Two Mile House), Eoin Powderly (Kilcock); Daniel Courtney (Kilcock), Johnny Byrne (Allenwood), Kevin Flynn (Celbridge); Kevin Feely (Athy), Luke Flynn (Johnstownbridge); Fergal Conway (Celbridge), David Slattery (Confey), Mark Sherry (Two Mile House); Brian McLoughlin (Clane), Chris Healy (Two Mile House);Cathal McNally (Johnstownbridge). Subs: Eoin Doyle (Naas) for Johnny Byrne (16 minutes); Neil Flynn (Maynooth) for Cathal McNally (22 minutes); Keith Cribbin (JTB) for Chris Healy (31 minutes); Chris Healy for Keith Cribbin (half time); Tommy Mooolick for Kevin Feely (black card 42 minutes); Keith Cribbin for Mark Sherry (42 minutes); Johnny Byrne for Daniel Courtney (42 minutes); Cian O'Donoghue (Clane) for Eoin Powderly (45 minutes); Fionn Dowling (Suncroft) for Brian McLoughlin (52 minutes); Pascal Connell (Athy) for Luke Flyn (54 minutes).

LOUTH: Craig Lynch; Andrew Smith, Emmet Carolan, James Craven; Eimhin Keenan, Bevan Duffy, Darren Marks; Ronan Grufferty, Tommy Drennin; James Butler, Andy McDonnell, Gerard McSorley; Tadhg McEneaney, Barry Flanagan, Niall Conlon. Subs: Jim McEneaney for Barry Flanagan (half time); Ross Nally for Niall Conlon (43 minutes); Ronan Holcroft for Ronan Grufferty (43 minutes); Aaron Khan for Eimhin Keenan (57 minutes); William Woods for James Butler (58 minutes); Ciaran Downey for Tadhg McEneaney (58 minutes); Patrick Reilly for Tommy Durnin (69 minutes); Ciaran Ward for Darren Marks (70 minute).

REFEREE: Fergal Smyth, Offaly