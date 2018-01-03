Louth visitors to Hawkfield this evening

Louth, under new manager, Pete McGrath, are the visitors this evening (Wednesday January 3) to the Manguard Kildare GAA Centre of Excellence in Hawkfield, as Kildare open their 2018 season with a first round clash with the Wee County in the Bord na Móna O’Byrne Cup.

Despite what is expected to be testintg conditions, no doubt the home fans will turn out in force to see their favourites in action in a game that throws in at 8 pm. Louth lost their opening game to Longford on Sunday last and will be hoping to get a win this evening.

Kildare play their Round 2 game on Sunday next, away to Longford in Pearse Park with a 2 pm throw-in.