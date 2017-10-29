Fancied sides all through

Athy, Sash and Moores through to U21 semi finals

By Tommy Callaghan

By Tommy Callaghan

Three of the four Tony Donohoe U21 Football Championship quarter finals were decided this afternoon with Athy, Sarsfields and Moorefield booking their place in the last four. The final quarter final will be played tomorrow, Monday October 30 with Clane playing Round Towers at 2 pm in Clane.

Today’r results:

Athy 4-14 Raheens 2-10;

Sarsfields 3-7 Balyna 0-7;

Sarsfields 3-16 Kilcock 0-6.