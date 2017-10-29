Athy, Sash and Moores through to U21 semi finals

Three of the four Tony Donohoe U21 Football Championship quarter finals were decided this afternoon with Athy, Sarsfields and Moorefield booking their place in the last four. The final quarter final will be played tomorrow, Monday October 30 with Clane playing Round Towers at 2 pm in Clane.

Today’r results:

Athy 4-14 Raheens 2-10;

Sarsfields 3-7 Balyna 0-7;

Sarsfields 3-16 Kilcock 0-6.