Lilies to celebrate U21 success of 1992

Sarsfields Park is the venue tomorrow Saturday (October 14) when the Kildare U21 team of 1992 that defeated Dublin to win the Leinster title are gathering to celebrate the 25th anniversary of that great win.

Kildare defeated Meath and Laois before taking on Dublin in Tullamore, in 1992 winning on a final score line of Kildare 2-12 to 0-9.

The action gets under way tomorrow at 4pm when that Leinster winning team will take on an Over 40 Sarsfields side; followed by a reception in the clubhouse.

All are invited to attend; no charge, a great opportunity to renew acquaintances, reminisce and meet some of Kildare’s former greats.