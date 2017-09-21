Kildare's Kevin Feely and Daniel Flynn receive All Star nominations

Kildare have received two nominations for this season’s PwC Football All Stars.

Kevin Feely (Athy) is one of the six midfielders, while Daniel Flynn (Johnstownbridge) is among the 18 forwards named.

All Ireland champions Dublin received 13 nominations while beaten finalists Mayo have received twelve.

The full list of nominations are as follows:

Goalkeepers: Stephen Cluxton (Dublin), David Clarke (Mayo), Niall Morgan (Tyrone).

Defenders: Jack McCaffrey, Cian O’Sullivan, Michael Fitzsimons, Philip McMahon, John Small, Jonny Cooper (Dublin), Keith Higgins, Lee Keegan, Chris Barrett, Colm Boyle, Brendan Harrison (Mayo), Pádraig Hampsey, Tiernan McCann (Tyrone), Paul Murphy, Tadhg Morley (Kerry), Conor Devanney (Roscommon), Caolan Mooney (Down), Fintan Kelly (Monaghan).

Midfielders: James McCarthy, Brian Fenton (Dublin), Tom Parsons (Mayo), Colm Cavanagh (Tyrone), Enda Smith (Roscommon), Kevin Feely (Kildare).

Forwards: Andy Moran, Kevin McLoughlin, Aidan O’Shea, Jason Doherty, Cillian O’Connor (Mayo), Ciarán Kilkenny, Con O’Callaghan, Paul Mannion, Dean Rock (Dublin), Paul Geaney, Kieran Donaghy, James O’Donoghue (Kerry), Peter Harte, Niall Sludden (Tyrone), Connaire Harrison (Down), Patrick McBrearty (Donegal), Jamie Clarke (Armagh), Daniel Flynn (Kildare).

Footballer of the Year Nominees: Stephen Cluxton (Dublin); James McCarthy (Dublin); Andy Moran (Mayo); David Clarke (Mayo).

Young Footballer of the Year Nominees: Con O’Callaghan (Dublin); Seán Powter (Cork); Michael Daly (Galway).