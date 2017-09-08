SFC quarter final fixtures

The fixtures for the Joe Mallon (Renault) Motors SFC quarter finals have been announced and are as follows:

SATURDAY September 16

Joe Mallon Renault 2017 Senior Football Championship Quarter-Finals

At St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, Clane V Johnstownbridge13:45, Ref: TBC

At St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, Moorefield V Sarsfields15:30, Ref: TBC

At Hawkfield , Athy V Round Towers17:30, Ref: TBC

At Hawkfield , Celbridge V Naas19:00, Ref: TBC

WEDNESDAY September 13

Manguard Plus 2017 Minor A Football Championship Quarter-Finals

At Raheens, Celbridge V Naas19:30, Ref: TBC

At Hawkfield , Pitch 2, Clane V Maynooth19:30, Ref: TBC

At Hawkfield , Pitch 1, Carbury V Moorefield19:45, Ref: TBC

FRIDAY September 16

Manguard Plus 2017 Minor A Football Championship Quarter-Final

At Kilcullen, Ballymore Eustace V Sarsfields19:30, Ref: TBC