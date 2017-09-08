SFC quarter final fixtures
Kildare last eight SFC and minor football fixtures
The fixtures for the Joe Mallon (Renault) Motors SFC quarter finals have been announced and are as follows:
SATURDAY September 16
Joe Mallon Renault 2017 Senior Football Championship Quarter-Finals
At St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, Clane V Johnstownbridge13:45, Ref: TBC
At St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, Moorefield V Sarsfields15:30, Ref: TBC
At Hawkfield , Athy V Round Towers17:30, Ref: TBC
At Hawkfield , Celbridge V Naas19:00, Ref: TBC
WEDNESDAY September 13
Manguard Plus 2017 Minor A Football Championship Quarter-Finals
At Raheens, Celbridge V Naas19:30, Ref: TBC
At Hawkfield , Pitch 2, Clane V Maynooth19:30, Ref: TBC
At Hawkfield , Pitch 1, Carbury V Moorefield19:45, Ref: TBC
FRIDAY September 16
Manguard Plus 2017 Minor A Football Championship Quarter-Final
At Kilcullen, Ballymore Eustace V Sarsfields19:30, Ref: TBC
