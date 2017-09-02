Sash through to last eight

Kildare SFC champions are through to the last eght after defeating Castledermot this afternoon at St Conleth’s Park.

Seeking their third title in a row the Newbrige boys, while never in any serious trouble, nevertheless had a scare or two before finally winning on a final score line of Sarsfields 2-13 Castledermot 3-5.

Clane defeated Leixlip to also make it through 1-15 ty to 0-13.

In Hawkfield Naas booked their quarter final spot defeating Carbury 2-13 to 0-12.

Results to date:

Joe Mallon Renault Motors SFC Round 3

