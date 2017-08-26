Naas, Confey and Ardclough into SHC semi finals
Haven Hire Senior Hurling Championship
Naas, Confey and Ardclough booked their semi final places in this season’s Haven Hire SHC this Saturday afternoon.
Naas had an emphatic victory over Celbridge; Confey drew with Coill Dubh while Ardclough were too strong for Clane.
Éire Óg Corrachoill are through to the quarter final following their win over Leixlip in Hawkfield.
Results: SHC Round 3, Naas 5-17 Celbridge 2-18; Confey 1-15 Coill Dubh 1-15; Éire Óg 3-21 Leixlip 1-13; Ardclough 2-17 Clane 0-10.
The semi final draw is as follows: Confey v Ardclough; Naas v winners of Celbridge and Éire Óg; while the relegation final will be between Coill Dubh and Leixlip.
While the MD Sports SFL Division 4 final, Robertstown defeated Kilcullen 2-14 to 1-7.
