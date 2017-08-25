Castledermot book a date with the champs

Casteldermot defeated Allenwood in the SFC Round 2 (replay) last evening at Hawkfield on a final score line of Castledermot 0-14 Allenwood 0-10.

The winners now meet county champions, Sarsfields, in Round 3 of the Joe Mallon Renault Motors SFC while the losers will go into a four team relegation battle.

Castledermot dominated for a lot of Thursday’s game, led at the break 0-7 to 0-4 and while Allenwood did put in a much improved display in the second half, never really looked like ever winning, Castledermot deservedly going on to win comfortably enough.

Scorers: Castledermot, Gavin Keating 0-4 (3 frees), Emmet O'Keeffe 0-3, Aaron Murphy 0-2, David Keating 0-2, Fionn O'Gorman 0-1, Pauric Whelan 0-1, Pauric Murphy 0-1 (free).

Allenwood, Jonathan Byrne 0-4, Johnny Doyle 0-3 (1 free), Darragh Malone 0-2, Eric Judge 0-1 (free).