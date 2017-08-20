Kildare SFC, IFC Round 3 draws
SFC IFC Rd 3 draws
Joe Mallon Renault Motors SFC Round 3: Leixlip v Clane; Round Towers v Confey; Sarsfields v winners of Allenwood v Castledermot; Naas v Carbury.
SFC Relegation semi final: Losers of Allenwood v Castledermot v St Laurence’s; Eadestown v Clane.
Court Yard Hotel Leixlip IFC Round 3: Nurney v Monasterevan; Sallins v Two Mile House; Rathangan v Raheens; Ballyteague v Kill.
IFC Relegation semi final: Castlemitchell v Straffan; Ellistown v Kilcullen.
