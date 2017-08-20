Kildare SFC and IFC 3rd round draws

The draws for Round 3 of the Joe Mallon Renault Motors SFC and Court Yard Hotel IFC, along with relegation semi finals for both grades were made tonight after the final game of the SFC and resulted in the following:

Joe Mallon Renault Motors SFC Round 3: Leixlip v Clane; Round Towers v Confey; Sarsfields v winners of Allenwood v Castledermot; Naas v Carbury.

SFC Relegation semi final: Losers of Allenwood v Castledermot v St Laurence’s; Eadestown v Clane.

Court Yard Hotel Leixlip IFC Round 3: Nurney v Monasterevan; Sallins v Two Mile House; Rathangan v Raheens; Ballyteague v Kill.

IFC Relegation semi final: Castlemitchell v Straffan; Ellistown v Kilcullen.