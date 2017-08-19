Football Championship
Wins for Ballymore and Robertstown in JFC
No shocks or surprises in Friday evening’s Tom Cross JFC (Round 3) games with comfortable wins for Ballymore Eustace against Milltown and Robertstown against Grangenolvan.
Ballymore, operating in Group B now havethree wins from three, were too strong for Milltown, winning on a final score line of Ballymore Eustace 2-7 Milltown 0-5.
Robertstown, also in Group 3, were never in trouble against Grangnolvan leading 0-10 to 0-2 at the break, they went on to win comfortably 2-14 to 2-4.
Today’s (Saturday) Round 4 game (Group A) between Rathcoffey and Cappagh has been called off with Cappagh giving Rathcoffey a walk-over.
