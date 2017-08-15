In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

As Moorefield did deep to capture Leader Cup, winning manager calls for more respect for club players.

St Kevin's take Division 2 title after extra time against Towers.

It's all systems go as club delegates give new St Conleth's Park proposal the green light

All the action and reports from the Court Yard Hotel IFC and Tom Cross JFC games played over the weekend.

Kildare minor hurlers advance in All Ireland B

We look ahead to the weekend action at senior and intermediate football level.

Kildare's Claire Melia stars as Ireland win European silver medal.

This week our weekly Cúl Camps come from Sarsfields and Rathangan

Two Mile House GAA officially opens new facilities.

From the Fairways, all the results plus it's a family affair at Cill Dara Captain's.

Gavin Lunny's weekly golf tip.

Horse Racing: Still plenty to look forward to in this exciting flat season fo 2017 (Robert Catterson).

A look ahead to this weekend's Community Games national finals.

Plus all the news, reports, results, fixtures and tables from the KDFL.