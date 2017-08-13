Kildare club results todate

The Tom Cross Junior and Court Yard Hotel Leixlip IFC continued on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday evening in Hawkfield Monasterevan had a three point win over Ellistown in the IFC while on Saturday there were wins for Kill over Kilcullen and Sallins over Castlemitchell.

In the Tom Cross JFC Caragh were too strong for Ballykelly while Rheban got the better of Rathcoffey.

Court Yard Hotel IFC Round 2:

Monasterevan 1-10 Ellistown 0-10; Kill 3-10 Kilcullen 1-11; Sallins 3-17 Castlemitchell 1-9.

Tom Cross JFC

Caragh 1-17 Ballykelly 1-7; Rheban 1-13 Rathcoffey 0-11.

The action continues today (Sunday) with the final of the MD Sports SFL Division 1 (Leinster Leader Cup) Moorefield v Naas (3pm) and the Division 2 final, Round Towers v St Kevin’s (1.15) both at St Conleth’s Park.

At Hawkfield the IFC continues with Clogherinkow taking on Nurney (16.15) and Ballyteague playing Suncroft (18.00).

On the inter county front Kildare Minor Hurlers had a fabulous win over Kerry in the All Ireland ‘B’ quarter final 1-14 to 1-12 while the U21 hurlers received a walk over from Armagh as did Kildare camogie ladies against Wexford.