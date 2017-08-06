Lilies no match for Staunton and Mayo

Lilies no match for Staunton and Mayo

Niamh Kelly of Mayo in action against Rose Mernagh of Kildare in the TG4 All Ireland Qualifer

Kildare Ladies suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Mayo in the TG4 All-Ireland SFC qualifier in Ballinasloe on Saturday afternoon.

Not for the first time it was Cora Staunton of Mayo who finished stop scorer with a personal tally of 1-11.

Trailing by six points at half-time, Kildare narrowed the gap back to three with an unanswered treble to kick-start the second half but they wouldn’t score again from the 64th minute, as Mayo registered 2-12, to run out comfortable winners on a final score line of Mayo 3-20 to 0-8.

The Lilies will be relegated back to the intermediate ranks if Cork beat Monaghan on Monday - but they battled gamely against quality opponents on Saturday.

They were undone in the second half when their most impressive player, Róisín Byrne, was sin-binned, and the Lilywhites had lost captain Erica Burke to injury in the first half.

In the ten minutes that Byrne was off the pitch, a four-point Mayo lead stretched out to eleven.

Scorers for Mayo – C Staunton 1-11 (8f), S Rowe 1-4, G Kelly 1-3, O Conlon & A Gilroy 0-1 each.Scorers for Kildare – R Byrne 0-4 (2f), M Price 0-2, L Scully & N Dooley 0-1 each.

Mayo

Y Byrne; R Kearns, S Tierney, N O’Malley; F Doherty, O Conlon, M Corbett; M Carter, A Gilroy; F McHale, N Kelly, D Hughes; S Rowe, C Staunton, G Kelly.  Subs: C Whyte for Gilroy (49), A Dowling for Doherty (56), S Howley for Hughes (60+2), N Moran for O’Malley (60+2), M McGing for N Kelly (60+3).

Kildare – M Hulgraine; R Cribbin, R Mernagh, R Reidy; L Scully, A Curley, T Duggan; E Burke, M Curley; N Sinnott, R Byrne, M Price; G Clifford, E Dowling, O Kirwan. Subs: A Horan for Burke (26), N Dooley for Dowling (h.t.), D McGinn for Kirwan (h.t.), Á Nash for Curley (54), S Doheny for Reidy (57).

Referee – S Joy (Kerry).