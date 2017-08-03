Lilies Ladies team named to take on Mayo

Kildare Ladies Manager Mark Murnaghan and his management team have named the Kildare team to take on Mayo in the TG4 All Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship Qualifer 4, this Saturday.

The game takes place in Duggan Park, Ballinasloe, and throws-in at 3.15.

A must win for Kildare if they are to be guaranteed senior football next year, but it will certainly not be an easy task against Mayo, an extremely experienced team that of course boasts one of the best Lady footballers in this, or any other era, in Cora Staunton, winner of four All Irelands; three national leagues and also the holder of an incredible ten All Star Awarads; so all in all, a huge task facing the Kildare Ladies.

Never the less manager Murnaghan is confident his side can put up a top class performance. “We have prepared well for this game, the girls have done everything we have asked them, and we are confident we can put it up to Mayo on Saturday.”

Kildare:

Mary Hulgraine; Rachel Cribbin, Rose Mernagh, Rachel Reidy; Louise Scully, AIsling Curley, Trina Duggan; Erica Burke cpt., Michelle Curley; Niamh Sinnott, Roisin Byrne, Molly Price; Neasa Dooley, Ellen Dowling, Orlaith Kirwan.