Club championship action set to resume

With Kildare’s involvement in the All Ireland Series coming to an end following Saturday’s three point defeat to Armagh, all eyes now turn to the local scene and the resumption of the senior, intermediate and junior football championships.

First though is the final of the MD Sports SFL Division 1 and 2 and these games are pencilled in for Sunday August 13.

The Second Round in both the Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship and the Court Yard Hotel Leixlip Intermediate Football Championship and will be played over two weekends of August 11, 12 and 13; and 18, 19 and 20.

Rounds 4 and 5 of the Tom Cross Junior Football Championship will also be played over the same weekends.