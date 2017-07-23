Moores and Naas to contest SFL Division 1 final

Moorefield will play Naas in the MD Sports SFL Divison 1 final following the semi finals at St Conleth’s Park on Saturday afternoon.

It took a goal in the 64th minute of the first semi to edge Naas past Celbridge in an absolute cracking game. Celbridge led 1-6 to 0-1 after 14 minutes; Naas led by one at half time and then trailed by one four minutes into time added on when Ciaran Doyle popped up to get the vital score giving Naas victory on a final score line of Naas 1-18 Celbridge 1-17.

The Division 2 final will see Round Towers take on St Kevin’s (both promoted) while relegated to Divison 3 for next season are Ballyteague and Straffan.

The Division 3 decider sees Two Mile House and Rathangan contesting the final both gaining promotion to Divison 2.

Kilcullen and Robertstown will contest the Division 4 final, both also promoted to Division 3 come the season of 2018.