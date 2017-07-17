Big call on big day
Kildare to appeal Feely's controversial black card; see video of the incident
Kevin Feely
Kevin Feely’s 64th minute black card against Dublin on Sunday has certainly caused some controversy. It is the Athy man’s third black card (league and championship) this season and carries a one match ban, which would now come into force on Saturday week, July 29 when Kildare taken on Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh in Round 4B of the Qualifiers with a place in the All Ireland quarter final up for grabs.
It certainly looks like a very, very harsh black card and Kildare manager, Cian O’Neill has vowed to appeal it. Watch the clip below, what do you think?
No way is that a Black card, that is beyond harsh on Kevin Feely. The mind boggles with officiating!#GAA #leinsterfinal #Sundaygame pic.twitter.com/SunuZFkaxs— L. NíHéineacháin (@LaobhaoiseNihE) July 16, 2017
