Dubs too strong for Lilies

Kildare gave it their all but were outclassed by Dublin in this afternoon’s Leinster SFC decider in front of 66,734.

Despite conceding two goals in two minutes The Lilies fought back to go in at the break four adrift 2-8 to 0-10.

However Dublin piled on the pressure in the second half piling up the points. Kildare kept plugging away however and Paddy Brophy found the net late on as Dublin collected their eighth title in a row on a final score line of Dublin 2-23 Kildare 1-17.

Scorers:

Dublin, Con O’Callaghan 0-11 (5 free), Bernard Brogan 0-5, James McCarthy 1-0, Dean Rock 1-0, Ciarán Kilkenny 0-2, Paul Mannion 0-1; Niall Scully 0-1, Paddy Andrews 0-1, Shane Carthy 0-1, Brian Howard 0-1.

Kildare,

Kevin Feely 0-6 (5 free), Daniel Flynn 0-2, Kevin Feely 0-2 (1 free), Paddy Brophy 1-2, Cathal McNally 0-1, David Slattery 0-1, Johnny Byrne 0-1, Niall Kelly 0-1, Fionn Dowling 0-1,

DUBLINS

Stephen Cluxton; Philie McMahon, Michael Fitzsimons, Eric Lowndes; James McCarthy, Cian O’Sullivan, Jack McCaffrey; Brian Fenton, Ciarán Kilkenny; Niall Scully, Paul Mannion, Con O’Callaghan; Paddy Andrews, John Small, Dean Rock. Subs: Bernard Brogan for Dean Rock (black card 24 minutes); Shane Carthy for Niall Scully (47 minutes); Darren Daly for Philie McMahon (48 minutes); Kevin McManamon for Paddy Andrews (51 minutes); David Byrne for Cian O’Sullivan (58 minutes); Brian Howard for Brian Fenton (67 minutes).

KILDARE

Mark Donnellan; Mick O’Grady, David Hyland, Ollie Lyons; Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle cpt., Keith Cribbin; Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; Fergal Conway, Niall Kelly, David Slattery; Paddy Brophy, Daniel Flynn, Cathal McNally. Subs: Paul Cribbin for Fergal Conway (44 minutes); Fionn Dowling for Tommy Moolick (48 minutes); Peter Kelly for Eoin Doyle (52 minutes); Ben McCormack for Cathal McNally (57 minutes); Emmet Bolton for Johnny Byrne (63 minutes); Eamonn Callaghan for Kevin Feely (black card 64 minutes).

REFEREE

Anthony Nolan, Wicklow.