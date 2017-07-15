Kildare unchanged for Leinster final against Dublin

Kildare have named the same team for Sunday’s Leinster SFC final against Dublin in Croke Park, throw-in 4 pm.

For a game that is expected to attract in excess of 60,000 Cian O’Neill and his management team have kept faith with the side that defeated Meath in the semi final.

Full time out:

Mark Donnellan;

Mick O’Grady, David Hyland, Ollie Lyons;

Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle (cpt.) Keith Cribbin;

Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick;

Fergal Conway, Niall Kelly, David Slattery;

Paddy Brophy, Daniel Flynn, Cathal McNally