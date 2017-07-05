Dublin edge out Kildare minors by four

Dublin edge out Kildare to reach the final of the Leinster MFC final after a rip roaring contest at St Conleth’ s Park this evening.

Three points down at the break Kildare leveled within four minutes but Dublin regained their three point advantage within two minutes.

Dublin were catching Kildare on the break and there was little The Lilies could do. They did get it back to two but it was Dublin who deservedly prevailed to set up a final date with Louth.

In a rip-roaring opening half Kildare opened best going ahead with three points before Dublin got their opening point of the half, a free, after 16 minutes quickly followed by another free and while Kildare increased the lead to three with a Daragh Kirwan effort, gradually Dublin hit back with four points to take the lead and then hit the Kildare net with a David Lacey goal to lead 1-7 to 0-5 on 30 minutes.

Kildare finished the stronger with two excellent points from Shane O’Sullivan and a beauty from Daragh Ryan to leave the halftime score reading Dublin 1-7 Kildare 0-7.

Scorers:

Kildare, Darragh Kirwan 0-4, Jack Barrett 0-3 (3 frees), Shane O’Sullivan 0-2, Findlay Nairn 0-1, James Burke 0-1, Daragh Ryan 0-1, Brian McDonnell 0-1, Jack Cully 0-1

Dublin, Ross McGarry 1-2 (2 free), David Lacey 0-5 (1 free), Donal Ryan 0-2, Daniel Brennan 0-2, Sean Hawkshaw 0-3, James Doran 0-1, Ciaran Archer 0-1

KILDARE

Aaron O’Neill (Carbury); Daniel Reilly (Clane), Mark Barrett (Ballymore Eustace), DJ Earley (Monasterevin); Darragh Ryan (Sarsfields), Niall O’Connor (Sarsfields), Conor Murphy (Sarsfields); Cian McQuillan (Sarsfields), David Kelly (Sarsfields); Brian McDonnell (Sarsfields), James Burke (Naas), Findlay Nairn (Kilock); Jack Barrett (Leixlip), Shane O’Sullivan (Clane), Darragh Kirwan (Naas). Subs: Adam Cronin (Naas) for Conor Murphy (36 minutes); Jack Cully (Carbury) for Shane O’Sullivan (43 minutes); David Foley (Sallins) for James Burke (45 minutes); Evin McGovern (Rathcoffey) for Niall O’Connor (47 minutes); Niall O’Sullivan (Maynooth) for Findlay Nairn (50 minutes); Ger Cunningham (Carbury) for Jack Barrett (53 minutes):

DUBLIN

David O’Hanlon; Darren Maher, Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne, Liam Flatman; Kieran Kennedy, Neil Matthews, Eoin O’Dea; Donal Ryan, James Doran, James Madden; Ross McGarry, Sean Hawkshaw, David Lacey. Subs: Adam Byrne for Daniel Brennan (43 minutes); Ciaran Archer for Ross McGarry (52 minutes); Karl Lynch for Donal Ryan (black card 55 minutes); Darragh Conlon for James Madden (58 minutes); Aaron Lynch for Darren Maher (63 minutes).

REFEREE

John Leahy, Carlow.