Kildare name minor team for Leinster semi final

Gay Campbell and his selectors have named the Kildare team to take on Dublin, this evening at St Conleth’s Park (7.30) in the Electric Ireland Leinster MFC semi final.

The team reads:

Aaron O’Neill (Carbury); Daniel Reilly (Clane), Mark Barrett (Ballymore Eustace), DJ Earley (Monasterevan); Daragh Ryan (Sarsfields), Niall O’Connor (Sarsfields), Conor Murphy (Sarsfields); Cian McQuillan (Sarsfields), David Kelly cpt (Carbury); Brian McDonnell (Sarsfields), Niall O’Sullivan (Maynooth), Findlay Nairn (Kilcock); Jack Barrett (Leixlip), Shane O’Sullivan (Maynooth); Daragh Kirwan (Naas).