Carbury clinch semi final spot in SFL Division 1

Carbury, will join Moorefield, Naas and Celbridge in the semi final of the MD Sports SFL Division 1 semi final following their 1-19 to 2-11 win over St Laurence’s in the final round of games played last evening (Tuesday (July 4).

The semi final line-up is Moorefield v Carbury and Celbridge v Naas.

2017 MD Sports Senior Football League Div 1

Carbury 1-19 St Laurence's 2-11;

Moorefield 1-26 Clogherinkoe 0-7;

Raheens 1-11 Leixlip 0-14;

Confey 1-13 Castledermot 2-9;

Sarsfields 3-17 Naas 2-17;

Athy 1-15 Celbridge 1-9.

MD Sports Senior Football League Div 2 Top Section

St Kevin's 1-14 Maynooth 1-11

Round Towers 2-17 Johnstownbridge 1-13;

Bottom Section, Monasterevan 0-15 Kilcock 0-8; Straffan 4-14 Clane 1-12.

MD Sports Senior Football League Div 3

Round 11 (Top Section) Rathangan 2-14 Ballymore Eustace 1-6; Two Mile House 1-16 Nurney 0-9.

MD Sports Senior Football League Div 4

Top Section, Caragh 1-16 Rheban 1-12; Robertstown 2-10 Cappagh 1-4.

Bottom Section Ballykelly 7-6 Ardclough 2-3.