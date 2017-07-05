Final round of SFL
Carbury clinch semi final spot in SFL Division 1
Carbury, will join Moorefield, Naas and Celbridge in the semi final of the MD Sports SFL Division 1 semi final following their 1-19 to 2-11 win over St Laurence’s in the final round of games played last evening (Tuesday (July 4).
The semi final line-up is Moorefield v Carbury and Celbridge v Naas.
2017 MD Sports Senior Football League Div 1
Carbury 1-19 St Laurence's 2-11;
Moorefield 1-26 Clogherinkoe 0-7;
Raheens 1-11 Leixlip 0-14;
Confey 1-13 Castledermot 2-9;
Sarsfields 3-17 Naas 2-17;
Athy 1-15 Celbridge 1-9.
MD Sports Senior Football League Div 2 Top Section
St Kevin's 1-14 Maynooth 1-11
Round Towers 2-17 Johnstownbridge 1-13;
Bottom Section, Monasterevan 0-15 Kilcock 0-8; Straffan 4-14 Clane 1-12.
MD Sports Senior Football League Div 3
Round 11 (Top Section) Rathangan 2-14 Ballymore Eustace 1-6; Two Mile House 1-16 Nurney 0-9.
MD Sports Senior Football League Div 4
Top Section, Caragh 1-16 Rheban 1-12; Robertstown 2-10 Cappagh 1-4.
Bottom Section Ballykelly 7-6 Ardclough 2-3.
