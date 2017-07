The prelimnary round of the Haven Hire Kildare senior hurling championship saw all eight teams line out on Saturday.

Full results:

2017 HAVEN HIRE Senior Hurling Championship

Celbridge 0-21 Confey 0-7

Clane 2-13 Coill Dubh 0-14

Ardclough 1-14 Eire Og Corra Choill 2-8

Naas 2-22 Celbridge 0-13.