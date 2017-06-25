Naas outgun Coill Dubh to capture league title

Naas had too much fire power for Coill Dubh in Saturday’s SHL Division 1 final eventually winning by nine points with a final score line of Naas 3-12 Coill Dubh 0-12.

Naas led at the break 1-7 to 0-5 but a goal and a point inside the opening two minutes of the second half from Richie Ryan and Kevin Byrne respectively, saw the county town boys open a nine point gap that was enver really threatened.

Scorers: Naas, Richie Ryan 2-2 (2 frees), Kevin Byrne 1-2, Eoin O’Hehir 0-3 (2 frees, 65), Michael Purcell 0-2, Rian Boran 0-2, Kevin Aherne 0-1. Coill Dubh, Conor Carew 0-3 (3 frees), Tom Byrne 0-3 (free, 65), Éanna O’Neill 0-3, Declan Flaherty 0-2, Lorcan Behan 0-1.

NAAS: Cormac Gallagher; Donal McSweeney, Ross Bergin, John O’Malley; Shane Walsh, Darach Mac Donnacha, David Delahunty; Eoin O’Hehir, Mark Nevin; Kevin Aherne, Philip Cocoman, Richie Ryan; Kevin Byrne, Michael Purcell, Kieran Maher. Subs: Rian Boran for Kieran Maher (44 minutes); Odhran Loughran for Michael Purcell (55 minutes); Diarmuid Greene for Donal McSweeney (56 minutes); Conor Gormley for John O’Malley (60 minutes).

COILL DUBH: Damien Byrne; Ronan Guilfoyle, Dylan Brereton, Joseph Kenny; Dean O’Regan, Conor Gordon, Trevor McDonald; Kenny; Conor Carew, Luke O’Reilly, Ross Carew; Christopher Delaney, Noel Casey, Declan Flaherty. Subs: Tom Byrne for Noel Casey (halftime); Barry Mullins for Joseph Kenny (half time); Mark Grace for Trevor McDonald (halftime); Rúairí Hayden for Christopher Delaney (53 minutes); Lorcan Behan for Conor Carew (55 minutes);

REFEREE: Fergus Devereux.

Full report in this week's Leinster Leader