Gavigan strikes late to give Naas SHL Div. 2 title

A goal in injury time saw Naas shock Ardclough of the SHL Division 2 final at St Conleth’s Park, on Friday evening (June 23).

Trailing by two points entering injury time it didn’t look good for Naas but a late John Gavigan goal sealed the title.

Naas led by a point at the break and extended that lead on the resumption. However Ardclough looked primed to make Naas pay for a couple of missed chances as firstly Buggy popped over a free before the industrious Eoghan Walsh rattled home a brilliant goal to give Ardclough a two-point lead.

Naas though hit back with midfielder Conor Grogan pointing before Gavigan rattled that late goal after Dowling had originally seen his close in free cleared off the line and although nine minutes of injury ensued Ardclough could not bridge the gap as Naas won on a final score line of 1-12 to 1-10.

NAAS: Jeff Keane; Eoghan Stafford, Conor Gormley, Paddy McKeon, Alex Murphy, Rob Byrne, Evan Nolan, Conor Grogan 0-1, James Whelan 0-1, Cian Holmes, Declan O’Neill 0-1, Richie Hogan, Richie Fleming, John Gavigan 1-2, Conor Dowling 0-7 (1f). Subs: Sean Kelly for Stafford 25 mins, Shane Ryan for Holmes h-t.

ARDCLOUGH Mike Hogan; Darragh Walsh, Sean Buggle, Eoin Stakelum, Aran Kelly, Enda Duane, Ciaran Brady, Tadhg McCarthy, John Kehoe 0-2, Noel Burke, Mikey Ryan, Sean Buggy 0-4 (4fs) , Eoghan Walsh 1-4, Ronan O’Malley, Niall Delahunt. Subs: Paul Hogan for Kehoe 38 mins, Tristan McGarr for Buggle 42 mins, Philip Fitzgerald for Brady 46 mins, Stephen Crowe for Delahunt 53 mins, Rory Morrissey for McCarthy 67 mins.

REFEREE Killian Jones