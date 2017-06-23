CHAMPIONSHIP DRAWS
Champions Sarsfields draw Celbridge in SFC Rd 2
In a mouth-watering clash in the Joe Mallon Renault Motors SFC (winners group) champions Sarsfields have been drawn against Celbridge.
JOE MALLON MOTORS SFC ROUND 2 (winners group)
Leixlip v Moorefield; Sarsfields v Celbridge; Naas v Johnstownbridge; Athy v Clane.
Losers section of the SFC reads as follows:
Eadestown v Confey; Carbury v Maynooth; Allenwood v Castledermot; St Laurence’s v Round Towers.
COURTYARD HOTE LEIXLIP IFC Round 2 (winners group):
Nurney v Clogherinkoe; Raheens v Kilcock; Rathangan v St Kevin’s; Ballyteague v Suncroft.
Losers Group:
Castlemitchell v Sallins; Ellistown v Monasterevin; Kill v Kilcullen; Straffan v Two Mile House.
