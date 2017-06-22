Final round of SFL fixed for Tuesday July 4

The penultimate (Round 10) of the MD Sports SFL Division 1 takes place this Sunday (throw-in 2 pm for all games) and with so many teams in contention at both ends of the table, there is much anticipation of this weekend’s games.

This weekend’s fixtures (Round 10) are as follows: Naas v St Laurence’s; Athy v Confey; Castledermot v Moorefield; Clogherinkoe v Raheens; Leixlip v Sarsfields; Carbury v Celbridge.

Round 11, which will determine not alone the top four clubs that progress to the semi finals but also the relegation, two teams will be dropping to Division 2, this round has now been fixed for Tuesday evening July 4, all games must throw-in at the same time, in this case, 8 pm.

The final round fixtures (Round 11) reads: Confey v Castledermot; Celbridge v Athy; Carbury v St. Laurences; Moorefield v Clogherinkoe; Raheens v Leixlip; Sarsfields v Naas

Meanwhile Round of the Joe Mallon Motors SFC and Round 2 of the Courytyard Hotel IFC will be held tomorrow evening (Friday June 23, in the Courtyard Hotel, Leixlip, at 6.45.

Follow both draws on Leinster Leader Twitter account as they happen.