Lilies brush Royals aside to reach Leinster final

Kildare are back in the Leinster final, their first since since 2009, after they comprehensively defeated Meath 2-16 to 0-13 at O'Connor Park, this evening.

It was Kildare’s brilliant first half performance that set the foundations for this win, when they showed pace, power and some magnificent point taking, along with an excellent goal from Cathal McNally.

Meath improved in the second half but never had The Lilies in any real trouble.

Kildare now play either Dublin or Westmeth in the final

Scorers: Kildare, Daniel Flynn 1-4, Cathal McNally 1-3, Kevin Feely 0-5 (4 frees), Paddy Brophy 0-2, Eamonn Callaghan 0-1,Neil Flynn 0-1 (free).

Meath, Donal Lenihan 0-5 (2 frees), Ruairi O Coilean 0-3, Bryan Menton 0-2, James Toher 0-1, Shane McEntee 0-1.Mickey Burke 0-1.

KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; David Hyland, Mick O’Grady, Ollie Lyons; Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle cpt., Keith Cribbin; Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; Fergal Conway, Niall Kelly, David Slattery; Cathal McNally, Daniel Flynn, Paddy Brophy. Subs: Eamonn Callaghan for Padd Brophy (49 minutes); Fionn Dowling for Tommy Moolick ( 59 minutes); Chris Healy for Cathal McNally (61 minutes); Peter Kelly for David Hyland (64 minutes); Neil Flynn for Johnny Byrne (69 minutes).

MEATH: Paddy O'Rourke; Mickey Burke, Conor McGill, Donnacha Tobin; Padraic Harnan, Donal Keogan, Shane McEntee; Bryan Menton, Ronan Jones; James Toher, Cillian O'Sullivan, Eamon Wallace; Graham Reilly, Bryan McMahon, Donal Lenihan. Subs: James McEntee for James Toher (28 minutes); Ruairí Ó Coileáin (half time); Brian Conlon for Ronan Jones (46 minutes): Tomás O’Reilly for Bryan McMahon (50 minutes): Sean Tobin for Graham Reilly (57 minutes);

REFEREE

Joe McQuillan, Cavan.