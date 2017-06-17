Updated Kildare SFL fixtures for Sunday

Round 9 of the MD Sports SFL this weekend, two games played earlier saw Moorefield and Athy draw while Castledermot defeat Raheens.

The remaining (note some changes) Sunday (June 18) fixtures are as follows:

MD Sports 2017 Senior Football League Div. 1 Sarsfields V Clogherinkoe 11.30am, (note change of time); St Laurence’s V Celbridge 14:00;Confey V Carbury 14:00, Naas V Leixlip 14:00.

MD Sports 2017 Senior Football League Div. 2 Allenwood V Straffan 14:00, yClane V Johnstownbridge 14:00, Kilcock V St Kevin’s 14:00, Monasterevan V Maynooth 14:00, Round Towers V Ballyteague 14:00.

MD Sports 2017 Senior Football League Div. 3 Round 9 Milltown V Suncroft 14:00; Rathangan V Nurney 14:00; Sallins V Eadestown 14:00; Ellistown V Kill 14:00.Moran.

MD Sports 2017 Senior Football League Div. 4 Bottom Section Round 12: Castlemitchell V Ballykelly 14:00; Grangenolvin V Ardclough 14:00.

MD Sports 2017 Senior Football League Div. 4 Top Section Round 12: Kilcullen V Rheban 14:00; Robertstown V Rathcoffey 14:00.Cappagh V Caragh 14:00.